A Floyd County man arrested recently for allegedly being involved in pawning jewelry from a Pikeville jewelry store has now been charged with committing the theft.
According to court documents, on June 27, Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman served a warrant against Aaron G. Hall, 50, of Ky. 1426, Banner, charging him with theft ($1,000 to $10,000). The warrant said that, on June 22, Hall stole $3,799.98 worth of jewelry from Kay Jewelers in the Pikeville Commons.
Hall was arrested on June 26 and charged after police said he and a Floyd woman were found to have pawned the jewelry at a Prestonsburg pawn shop.
According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, on June 26, he accompanied Pikeville Police to the Banner area in reference to the jewelry store theft. Chaffins wrote that the jewelry involved in the theft was brought to Prestonsburg and pawned at Wholesale Jewelry and Pawn.
According to the citation, through the investigation, video footage was obtained which showed Hall and Shawnna Maynard, 44, of Ky. 1426, Banner, pawning the jewelry.
Chaffins wrote that police also had the pawn ticket and an identification car used in the pawn.
Upon arrival at the residence, the citation said, Maynard talked with the officers, telling them she had gotten the jewelry from Hall and that he told her he had won it in a poker game.
Maynard, the citation said, further told the officers she had seen a post on Facebook about it being stolen and was waiting for officers to show up after “putting all the dots together.”
According to court documents, while the officers were speaking with Maynard, they saw Hall attempting to get out of the back door of the residence and he failed to listen to officers’ commands.
Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, Chaffins wrote, was able to stop Hall and place him under arrest.
Both Hall and Maynard were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property (between $1,000 and $10,000) and Hall was also charged with second-degree attempted fleeing or evading police (on foot).