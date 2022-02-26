A Floyd County man was arrested on a charge of second-degree rape early in the morning on Feb. 22 after, police said, he was found engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl in the downtown parking garage.
According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin, he responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. to a loud music complaint.
Upon arrival, Martin wrote, he discovered the vehicle in question was parked on the top floor of the parking garage. Martin wrote that, as he got closer, he observed a male subject, later identified as John Douglas Tackett, 19, of Little Mud, Printer, with a female, who was nude from the waist down, in the bed of the truck.
Martin wrote that, upon investigation, he found that Tackett was 19 and the female was 12 years old. The citation said Tackett told the officer he thought she was 16 years old, but the female told Martin that Tackett knew she was 12 years old.
Martin wrote that he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and, during a search, officers found a plastic cup that had trace amounts of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Upon interviewing the female, the citation said, she told officers that Tackett had committed a sexual act with her.
Tackett was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree rape, a felony. Court documents show he pleaded not guilty to the charge and a preliminary hearing was set for March 3 in the case.