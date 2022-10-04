A Floyd woman was arrested recently on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Chandler Nelson, on Sept. 30, he conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the Double Kwik in Pikeville, after discovering the driver, Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Salem Church Road, Harold, had an active warrant.
Nelson wrote that he contacted Akers and asked her to exit the vehicle, at which point Akers pushed a black handbag off the vehicle’s center console into the backseat floorboard.
When asked what was in the bag, Nelson wrote, Akers responded, “Meth.”
During a search of the bag, the citation said, officers discovered numerous small plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a plastic bag containing marijuana and numerous glass pipes.
The citation said officers also found three baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and a pill believed to be gabapentin in Akers’ jacket pockets. A further search of the vehicle, the citation said, revealed more marijuana, two sets of working scales, a large amount of plastic baggies and $339 in cash.
Akers was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.