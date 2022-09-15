On Sept. 8, Food City officials presented checks totaling $388,478.50 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund to aid Eastern Kentucky flood victims, the company announced in a statement.
“Our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
In the wake of the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Food City teamed up with WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. The supermarket retailer pledged a $25,000 contribution to kick off the drive and received $23,000 in checks from companies and individuals across the Tri-City region and beyond, bringing the grand total collected during the 10-day campaign to an astounding $388,478.50. All of the proceeds, the statement said, will benefit the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers and dedicated team of associates and vendor partners for their continued generosity and the tremendous outpouring of support they have shown for our friends in Eastern Kentucky during this critical time of need. We are so blessed to be a part of such a caring and compassionate region,” said Smith. “We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to the companies and individuals who mailed checks to us in support of this critical initiative, as well as our friends from WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV and ABC Tri-Cities for their continued partnership and support.”
The campaign ran from Aug. 3 through Aug. 12 in all Kentucky and Tri-City area Food City locations. Customers wishing to participate were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation at the checkout.
“Food City has been feeding and nourishing Appalachian people for a long time. This incredibly generous gift shows how deep their commitment is to building a healthy tomorrow, where every child and adult has access to food and wellbeing. These dollars will go directly to assist families, as well as the small businesses and family farmers that make up the cornerstones of our communities. We are rising where we are rooted in Eastern Kentucky and grateful to have a strong partner in the Food City family helping us get through this challenging time,” said Gerry Roll, chief executive officer of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.