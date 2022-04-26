Food City announced this week that the company will be holding a hiring event April 28 to attempt to hire 1,500 associates across the company’s locations.
The positions, according to a statement from Food City, include both full-time and part-time positions and are located at the Food City Distribution Center and throughout the company’s operation area.
The positions include, both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions.
According to a statement from Food City, the company offers competitive salaries, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, a 401(k) with a 3 percent company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, company paid life and disability plans and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition, the company said in the statement, Food City offers advancement opportunities.
Interested individuals can apply online at, foodcity.com, or by visiting any Food City store to complete an application.