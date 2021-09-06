In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent flooding in Hurley, Virginia, Food City is teaming up with United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB-TV to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.
Food City has pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive.
“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The campaign will run from Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 12 in Food City locations in the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout. A total of 100 percent of the funds collected will benefit United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Disaster Relief Fund for Hurley.
"Food City is always there when their community needs them most, and United Way is proud to partner with Food City and their associates to help get needed resources to our friends in Hurley impacted by the floods," said Travis W. Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia.
Earlier this week, Food City donated a truck load of water to area flood victims. The Food City location in Vansant, Virginia, and Super Dollar Food Center in Grundy, Virginia, are also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and nonperishable foods to benefit flood victims. Special collection containers are located at the front of the store.
“We greatly appreciate the tremendous support shown by our loyal customers, associates and business partners during past times of crisis. Food City is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off the efforts and we would like to once again call upon your generosity and invite everyone to join us in providing aid to those in need,” said Smith. “We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB for their partnership on this critical initiative.”