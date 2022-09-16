The City of Pikeville is launching a new event that will give residents, visitors and those who work downtown another dining option.
“Food Truck Friday” will launch Sept. 16 and welcome Weird Az Hotdogs, Dream Cream Gourmet Shaved Ice and the Whitewater Shrine Club’s fish fry to the parking lot between the Pike County Courthouse and Appalachian Wireless Arena from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Pikeville Business Retention and Expansion Manager Lisa Sizemore, the program began after she began in the position and was talking with downtown business owners about their needs and wants.
“When I visited each business and introduced myself, one of the things I found was that the people in Pikeville are fond of options,” Sizemore said. “I just wanted to let business owners know the city is here at their disposal and we want to know what it is that we can do for you, and I found folks are interested in food trucks. Convenience and options these days are necessities with a busy lifestyle.
“The food trucks are always popular during festivals,” Sizemore said. “I figure we would call on some of those that the city is familiar with, but I am also looking for other food trucks as well to add more variety for our community.”
Future “Food Truck Fridays” have also been set, with some events being held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Adams Lane.
“Future Food Truck Fridays” are currently set to include:
• Sept. 30: Dad’s Lunchbox, Dream Cream Gourmet Shaved Ice and Shriners fish fry
• Oct. 14: Weird Az Hotdogs, Whitewater Shrine Club fish fry and Smokin’ Grub
• Oct. 28: Weird Az Hotdogs, Dream Cream Gourmet Shaved Ice and the Whitewater Shrine Club’s fish fry
To learn more about Food Truck Friday, contact Lisa Sizemore (606) 444-5291