Eureka Energy Corporation announced its President, Roger Ford, will be a featured speaker at the 2020 National Hemp Conference. The conference will be held in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on December 10-11. The National Hemp Conference is being hosted by the National Hemp Growers Cooperative, which is based in Jackson, Mississippi. Ford is a NHGC founding partner.
Ford is a native of Fords Branch. He is a long-time advocate for the use of industrial hemp for energy and manufacturing applications. Ford will discuss the company’s use of industrial hemp and other biomass to produce renewable natural gas, transportation fuels, and ‘green coal’. He co-authored a 2014 hemp whitepaper, focusing on the blending of hemp with coal from the mines of Kentucky and West Virginia.
“In my opinion, the potential for integrating bioenergy and fossil fuels is a huge win for the United States. We have an abundance of both resources. Uniting these two resources, hemp and coal, will produce a ‘green coal’ product. This makes our nation more energy secure and independent. We can create both new jobs and preserve existing jobs. Obviously, hemp can do both,” said Ford.
The NHGC and Eureka are collaborating on projects in Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, using hemp, and other biomass, for production of renewable natural gas, refining of transportation fuels, and hybrid power generation.
“I hope our elected leaders at the state and local level recognize the potential for integrating hemp and other biomass for energy production, especially in the hard-hit coal-mining areas of Eastern Kentucky, and across all of rural America. If they do not, they fail the people they represent. We must adapt our thinking to new energy strategies to keep energy costs low and to create new jobs”, said Ford.
