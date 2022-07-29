You didn’t think you knew this many Foreigner songs.
That’s the sentiment that you’ll walk away from the Appalachian Wireless Arena with if you attend the upcoming show with the band on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to bassist Jeff Pilson.
Jeff is no stranger to playing bass for massively successful rock acts, including Dokken, Dio, George Lynch and Foreigner — and he’s no stranger to the fact that most people who attend their shows don’t realize how many hits Foreigner really has.
Among the 47 singles the band has released throughout the years since their 1977 debut, 14 of those songs have breached the Billboard Hot 100, including shoe-ins such as “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” quintessential classic “Cold as Ice,” and the prolific “Feels Like the First Time.”
“It’s so true, we talk to people who, all of the time, walk away from our shows saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize how many songs I knew,’” Pilson said.
To Pilson, the transition between Dokken and Foreigner in particular, among so many of the other bands he’s played with, was more natural than you might think, as he said he’s always been a fan of Foreigner.
“As far as the difference in bands, it’s kind of funny. I do get asked that question fairly often, and generally, what I tell people is, the difference between the bands, as far as approach, is much less than you might think,” Pilson said. “In Dokken, we always looked at a band likeForeigner as kind of an example — they had these long songs, big choruses, but it was still heavy and it still had a lot of groove. Great guitar playing and amazing singing, that was what we looked to … but I’ve always been a huge Foreigner fan, so it was, to me, as natural as could be.”
Pilson said he loves working with the band on what he called a never-ending tour, and that there are a few interesting surprises for long-time Foreigner fans.
“I couldn’t have a better gig,I really couldn’t. I suppose The Rolling Stones paid better,” Pilson joked, then transitioning to talking about the band’s current tour. “It’s not quite like the old days where you do a specific tour, it’s kind of like an endless tour. We’ve been out since February, we’ve had a few breaks here and there, but it’s pretty much full tilt until Thanksgiving.”
Bearing that in mind, keeping it fresh and keeping the audience along for the ride is paramount, Pilson said.
“Not only do we have to keep it fresh, but when you’re performing live, you have to really suck the audience in and bring them along with you, so we do little dynamic musical things,” Pilson said. “I mean, Foreigner songs are so well known, you can’t really tamper with them too much, but for instance, when we do ‘Say You Will,’ we do an acoustic version of that song. Which is really fun, lots of vocals, we have a big vocal harmony arrangement going on, so we try to do things to keep it exciting and still stay true to the originals, and that’s what we do every single night.”
While Eastern Kentucky has a long standing history of country music, Pilson said he doesn’t think what Foreigner does is too far removed from what country music fans enjoy.
“It’s something I’m very used to, because, number one, country and rock have been overlapping more and more, really since Garth Brooks, there’s been a huge crossover there … country music is also very guitar-oriented, as a rule,” Pilson said. “I mean, the similarities in approach are pretty noticeable these days, so my feeling is, ‘great,’ I love guitar and there’s some amazing country guitar players out there that I love to listen to. When music is great, I just love it. I prefer to avoid too many labels and genre identifications and that type of thing, just listen to music and enjoy it.”
Pilson finally encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the show, and expressed his care for those affected by recent flooding leading up to the show.
“Everybody be ready to rock, you’re going to know way more songs than you realize, people all the time walk away going, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize I knew that many Foreigner songs,’” Pilson said, adding that he hopes the flooding subsides in our region soon. “You guys down there have it a little worse right now, sounds like there’s some flooding going on. I hope (that) subsides soon.”
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s website at, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.