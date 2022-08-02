Former News-Express Publisher Marty Backus died July 30 at his residence.
Backus was a fixture of journalism in the region before coming to the News-Express, serving in numerous roles with WVOW in Logan, West Virginia, then working as a reporter and weekend anchor for WSAZ-TV in Huntington, West Virginia.
Backus came to Appalachian Newspapers as advertising director in 1980 and was named president and publisher of the Appalachian News-Express in 1990, a position he held until 2007. During that time, Backus served as president of the Kentucky Press
Association in 2001 and represented the newspaper on the board of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, an organization for which he also served as president.
Backus was also involved in his church, Cornerstone Christian Church, and civic organizations such as the Pikeville Area Family YMCA and the Pikeville Rotary Club.
Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said Backus played an integral role in making Appalachian Newspapers a success story in Central Appalachia.
“Because of what Marty did during his tenure at the News-Express, we are able to continue to serve the people of Pike and now other counties by providing vital information they need for their daily lives,” Vanderbeck said. “Marty’s tenacity in reporting and his love of his community are embedded in the DNA of our company. He will be missed.”