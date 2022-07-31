A Pike County man has been released on parole after serving four months of a three-year sentence on theft of controlled substances and evidence tampering charges.
According to court documents, on June 22, the Kentucky Parole Board recommended that Jacob West, 34, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, receive parole on his sentence handed down for charges related to theft of controlled substances and evidence tampering in relation to a case which resulted in a sex trafficking conviction against a Pike woman.
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, West entered parole supervision on July 22 and his supervision is set to end in May of 2024.
West had initially faced charges including human trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, but those charges were dismissed, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express in a previous interview, due to a lack of evidence.
Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in previous interviews that the investigation began after representatives from Food City contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 19, 2019, in regard to the theft of 5,525 pills, valued at $9,186, from the South Williamson Food City pharmacy. The discovery of the missing pills, officials said, resulted from an anonymous tip.
Deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, were told that West was captured on video surveillance taking some of the medication and that he had already been fired from his position prior to the deputies' arrival.
The investigation then progressed as deputies interviewed potential witnesses, police said, and it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Kena Reed, 29, also of Pinsonfork in exchange for the nude photographs and videos.
Reed, who was initially charged and indicted along with Jacob West, was sentenced in September in federal court to serve 20 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and producing child sexual abuse material.
During a previous hearing, West’s defense attorney Ron Diddle argued that there was no evidence against West in connection with his initial charges, outside of those to which he pleaded guilty.
“Jacob was also charged with some crimes that carry with them a lot of stigma from the community and, due to the fact today that we have social media, which is so quick to jump onto people when they have been charged with crimes like Jacob was charged with,” Diddle said. “I want this court to know that Jacob has suffered tremendously being charged with crimes that, ultimately, there was no evidence of.”
Slone, however, took some issue with that characterization by Diddle, pointing out that the charges were dismissed because the evidence wasn’t sufficient.
“That doesn’t mean there was no evidence,” Slone said. “And, in fact, Mr. West came into the court and pled guilty to tampering with physical evidence, which means he made evidence unavailable for investigation or prosecution. Now, we don’t know if that evidence would prove those crimes or not, but we do know and he admitted that he tampered with physical evidence.
“We certainly can prove there was contact between Mr. West and the victim of (Reed), who pled guilty in federal court and is serving quite a lengthy sentence for what she had done there,” Slone said. “So there was contact with that victim. But again, we couldn’t move forward; we couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”