The former Pike County Attorney won the race for Pike Circuit Judge in the 2020 general election, winning against two candidates for the position.
Howard Keith Hall ran against Donald “DJ” Smith and Ira Branham in the 2020 general election. Hall received 14,732 votes, or 67 percent of the vote, Smith received 4,866 votes and Branham received 2,405 votes, according to the Pike County Clerk’s unofficial election results.
Hall served as Pike County Attorney for 24 years before resigning earlier this year in order to practice law privately and run for Pike Circuit Judge. Before that, he was elected as District Judge in 1992 when he was 29 years-old, being one of the youngest judges elected in the state, and he also worked as an associate at Shane Hall Law.
He said he always wanted to return to work as a judge later in his career.
“It’s really exciting to have this opportunity again and to serve in that capacity,” Hall said.
He said that he looks forward to working with Family Court Judge Kent Varney and Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, who worked as a judge when Hall left nearly 25 years ago, as well as working with the various attorneys and law offices.
“It’s going to be really good to work with a judge that was in the courthouse when I was 25 years ago,” Hall said. “We also have some really good prosecuting attorneys and really good defense attorneys that I trust. I trust the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and the Local Defense Bar. I have a good relationship with all of them so I think the criminal docket will run smoothly. And on the civil end, I think we’ve got an excellent group of attorneys to work with so I don’t foresee any problems.”
