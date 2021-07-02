Most businesses and government agencies will be closed between July 3 and July 6, in observance of the Fourth of July (Independence Day). Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on July 5.
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed on July 5 and July 6.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on July 5.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on July 5.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on July 5.
• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on July 5.
• Pike County Solid Waste will not be collecting trash on Monday, July 5. Monday collection will resume on Tuesday, July 6 and collection for the remainder of the week will be picked up one day later than regular schedule.
• The Pike County Public Library will be closed on July 3 and July 5.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on July 5 because July 4 falls on a Sunday, and there will be no mail delivery on July 5.