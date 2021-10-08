Have an antique that you think maybe worth something? Cannot make it to the Antique Road Show? Pike County Public Library will be hosting free antique appraisals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the library located at 126 Lee Avenue in Pikeville.
If weather permits, appraisals will be held on the library parking lot and if not, it will be held on the third floor of the library. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
R. Stephen Mullins and Roger Mullins from Mountaineer Auctions in West Virginia will be available to appraise your items. Most items will receive immediate appraisals but, some items, such as musical instruments, may require additional time outside of the appraisal date to determine value.
Tickets are available to library patrons at Pike County Library (126 Lee Avenue) or library branches in Elkhorn City, Belfry, Phelps or Virgie upon request. Each patron will be allowed two items to be appraised free of charge. If you do not have item. The library invites everyone to come out and watch the appraisals and to meet the appraisers.
If you are not a library patron, now is the time to sign up for a card. You will need to come into any one the Pike County Public Libraries and bring a picture I.D. and proof of residency and the librarians will sign you up for a card. If time allows walk-ins for the appraisals will be welcome but, only if they have a library card, so get your card early!
For more information about the appraisals, call, (606) 437-6001, email, charlene@pikelibrary.org, or on Facebook at, Pike County Libraries.