Free dental, vision and medical care will be provided in Hazard on a first-come, first-served basis on the second weekend in June.
The clinic will open at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at East Perry Elementary School at 301 Perry Circle Road in Hazard. The clinic's closing time may vary, based on the service area’s daily capacity.
All of the services are free and no identification is required, but patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Patients are also asked to bring a list of their medications, or pictures of the bottles with the label visible, and to take their medications on the morning of the clinic as directed.
The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday night, June 10, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information will be provided regarding next steps.
RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services. Medical services will be offered free to every patient attending the clinic.
"Services include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, general medical exams and mental health services. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available," says the news release.
The clinic is sponsored by Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, a nonprofit provider of free pop-up health clinics, and the Hazard-based University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.
For more information or to donate or to volunteer, visit, www.ramusa.org, or call, (865) 579-1530.