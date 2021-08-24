After being closed for a year and half for safety concerns, senior citizens in Pikeville are still waiting for their senior citizens center to reopen.
The Pike County Fiscal Court discussed the center’s future during its Aug. 17 regular meeting.
“We have looked for a building for the Pikeville senior citizens and we haven’t been able to find a suitable location thus far,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “I think it’s fair to say it’s going to be expensive to repair the current building with really no real guarantee it can be fixed.”
“We had repairs to this building in the past,” Jones said. “In 2003 it was about $80,000 and while we’ve looked for another location, real estate is really expensive, particularly the type of facility we need.”
Tim Campoy, engineer with Environmental Design consultants, gave the court an update on the current building and what the next steps need to be.
“To stabilize, shore up and level the floor, the cost could be as much as $400,000 or more,” Campoy said. “We’ve had some local contractors and some national contractors from Lexington, Charleston, West Virginia, and Knoxville, Tennessee, to look at the building and research the best way to fix the current building and we’re awaiting their reports and suggestions.”
“We’ll have a better idea of what is going to be done to the current building at the next court meeting in September,” Jones said. “There are a couple of options here.”
Jones said the county will be looking to work with Pikeville officials on the matter as well.
“We’re going to go back to the City of Pikeville and have another conversation with them because the city puts about $30,000 in a year to help subsidize the center,” Jones explained. “We put in over $100,000 a year in the center.
“While we will be talking again with the City of Pikeville,” Jones said. “I have had some discussions with Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott and they, in initial discussion, said they are interested in having the senior citizens come to their community center with some minor renovation.”
Commissioner Ronnie Robertson stressed again the court’s diligence in trying to get the center reopened as quickly and safely as possible.
“Again, we have been looking for a suitable location but we just haven’t been able to locate one yet,” Robertson said.
Jones said the county is committed to resolving the issue.
“There will be a senior citizens center,” Jones said. “It is not an option to close it and it won’t be closed.
“We will have a center either somewhere in Pikeville or in Coal Run,” Jones said.
While it was open, the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center had the highest attendance and assistance numbers of any center in the county and while using other facilities, has maintained their home meal deliveries to senior citizens.