Galen College of Nursing and Pikeville Medical Center announced a partnership to open a Galen campus in Pikeville, Kentucky at a special event on July 7 featuring Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing a positive response from the community, according to a statement from Galen.
“We are proud to support the development of a new Galen campus at our medical center which will provide opportunities for area residents interested in the nursing field. This announcement would not have been possible without the help of Gov. Andy Beshear and so many other government leaders who share our vision.” said Pikeville Medical Center CEO and President Donovan Blackburn “This announcement is one of many investments that have gone into the initiative we call Project HEART, which stands for Healthcare Employment Around Regional Training). Over the past two years, we have seen nearly $26 million committed to help train those in our region who are looking to obtain careers in the medical field, and we are proud to welcome Galen College of Nursing as the newest member of our Project HEART team. Together, we are making a huge difference in the future of healthcare in Eastern Kentucky.”
According to Beshear’s office, Kentucky is currently operating at a projected 12 percent to 20 percent shortage of needed nursing volume, and the new order allows nursing schools to increase their capacity and academic equipment to enroll more students.
“The governor’s declaration to combat the dire nursing shortage occurring in Kentucky was such an important first step,” said Galen President and CEO Mark Vogt. “We cannot wait to begin our first term this Fall and help fill the pipeline of future nurses in Eastern Kentucky for decades to come.”
According to the statement, the Pikeville campus will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning.
“Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates,” the statement said. “Located at 172 South Mayo Trail, the Pikeville Campus will reflect Galen’s high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large.”
The campus will initially offer two program options, including:
• Practical Nursing (PN)
• Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge Option (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge)
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the upcoming September 29, 2022 term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling, (804) 597-0861, or going online to, galencollege.edu/pikeville-ky.