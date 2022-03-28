Sign-ups for Big Sandy Area Community Action Program’s annual Garden Seed Program will be taken on a first come, first serve basis March 28 through April 22, or until funds are exhausted.
The Garden Seed Program offers qualifying low-income households $50 in vouchers to purchase seeds, plants, and fertilizer at local vendors so that area families can build a food-bearing garden at their home. The program is open to residents of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties. Clients grow and maintain their gardens by themselves and are able to reap the fruits of their labor.
To apply for the program, you can book an appointment online by visiting www.bsacap.org/bookings or over the telephone by calling, (606) 887-1441. Appointments will open for booking beginning on March 28th.
BSACAP staff will contact those who booked an appointment for the program in order to complete their application.
To be eligible for the program, a household must:
• Meet income eligibility guidelines
• Provide proof of income from the previous month
• Provide the social security numbers for all household members
• Provide a metered utility bill to verify their address
Documentation can be uploaded online at, www.bsacap.org/bookings, or by dropping off copies of your documents in the locked drop box outside of your local BSACAP office.
Last year, over 500 households in the BSACAP service area of Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties received garden seed vouchers. This year, the agency is excited to announce that they will be able to increase the dollar amount of the vouchers by $10 each thanks to a grant from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, West Virginia.