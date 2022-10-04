No one was injured as the result of an apparent gas explosion and fire that completely destroyed a Turkey Creek home on Sunday, Oct. 2.
According to TCVD Chief Matt Cline, firefighters received a dispatch at around 9 p. m. advising them that an explosion and ensuing fire had occurred at a mobile home in the Nosben Fork area of Turkey Creek.
When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, Cline said, the single wide mobile home was fully involved.
Cline said an initial investigation revealed the explosion was the result of gas. However, he said it was unknown if the exact source of the gas originated from a natural gas line leak or if a heater being supplied by a propane tank led to the explosion and fire.
“The occupant of the trailer said her daughter was using a propane heater in the bedroom and that it could have exploded,” Cline said. “But because the trailer also used natural gas, we really don’t know at this point which one caused it.
“We requested Columbia Gas to come in and investigate,” Cline continued, “as well to make sure there was no threat of another possible explosion in that area.”
The TCVD responded with eight firefighters, an engine and tanker, with the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department providing mutual aid with four firefighters and two engines.