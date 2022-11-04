The general election is less than one week away, here is what will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
United States Senator: Rand Paul (R) and Charles Booker (D).
United States Representative in Congress: Harold “Hal” Rogers (R) and Conner Halbleib (D).
State Representative for the 94th District: Angie Hatton (D) and Jacob D. Justice (R).
State Representative for the 95th District: Ashley Tackett Laferty (D) and Brandon Spencer (R).
County Attorney: Kevin P. Keene (D) and Paul Howard Jr. (R).
County Clerk: Rhonda Taylor (D) and Darrell Pugh (R).
Sheriff: Rodney A.Scott (D) and Keith D. Justice (R).
County Commissioner 1st District: Ronnie Keith Robertson (D) and Ronald D. Scott (R).
County Commissioner 2nd District: Jason Tackett (D) and Clinard “Bubby” Adkins (R).
County Commissioner 3rd District: Brian Booth (D) and Orville Crit Blackburn (R).
Coroner: Brenda K. Johnson (R) and Kevin Hall (D).
Constable 1st Magisterial District: Jamey Kidd (R) and Danny Scott (D).
Justice of the Peace 2nd Magisterial District: Mark S. Brown (R) and Billy Blankenship (D).
Constable 2nd Magisterial District: Alvin D. Newsome (R) and James R. “J.R.” Damron (D).
Member Board of Education Pikeville Independent School District (vote for three): Joe Ray Thornberry, Brittany Carter Ratliff and Kevin W. Pugh.
City Commissioners for the City of Coal Run (vote for up to four): Herbert “Trey” Deskins, Michael Spears, Mike Steele, Joseph “Big Joe” Adkins and Beverlyjo Justice Osborne.
Mayor of Elkhorn City: Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff and Mike Taylor.
City Council for Elkhorn City (vote for up to six): Michael Stacy, Rocky Taylor, Roger Copley, Sabrina Bennett, Roxanne M. Blankenship, Robert Lester, Lois E. Cantrell, Nathan Scott Bryant and Abby Justice.
City Commissioners for City of Pikeville (vote for up to four): Steve Hartsock, Bob Shurtleff, Patrick G. McNamee, Joel Craig Thornbury and Allison Powers.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Voting “yes” on constitutional amendment 1 will allow the Kentucky General Assembly to call itself into special session; Voting “no” will make no changes.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Voting “yes” will add to the state constitution language that says the constitution provides no right to abortion.