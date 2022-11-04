The November general election is nearly here and voters have several ways to cast their ballots this year.
According to Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor, it is of the utmost importance to get out and cast your vote this November.
“Voting is very important,” said Taylor. “It affects our communities, our state and our nation.”
While excused absentee in-person voting has ended, no-excuse in-person absentee voting began Nov. 3 at the Pike County Courthouse, Fiscal Courtroom 2nd floor, 146 Main Street, Pikeville.
No-excuse in-person voting will still be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 4; Or between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 5.
The drop-box for mail-in ballots is located in front of the Pike County Courthouse at, 146 Main Street, Pikeville.
To vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 8, no matter where you live, you may visit a voting center at any one of the 23 locations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 8.
The voting center locations are: Hurricane Fire Dept., First Baptist Church, Myers Towers, Coal Run Community Center, Sardis Association Bldg., Shelby Valley High School, Gulnare Fire Dept., Long Fork Community Center, Dorton Elementary School, Elkhorn City Hall, East Ridge High School, Pike Central High School, Millard Grade School, Ashcamp Community Building, McCoy Athletic Center, Lookout Fire Dept., Blackberry Community Center, Hatfield Fire Dept., Kimper School, Shepherd Memorial Presbyterian Church, Belfry High School, Blevins School and Hatfield McCoy Hog Trail Cabin.
No matter where you live, according to Taylor, you may cast your vote at any of the voting centers. However, it is important, she said, that poll workers have all your correct information.
“Sine we are set up as vote centers, it will not affect which location they go to,” said Taylor. “But if a voter has permanently moved to a different residence, they need to make the poll worker aware of it before they are checked in and given a ballot.”
For more voting information, call the county clerk at, (606) 432-6211; or visit, vrsws.sos.ky.gov.