The GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club members arrived at Gatti’s’ on August 23, 2022, carrying school supplies for flooded Eastern Kentucky schools, as they gathered with excitement to return to the club after a long summer break. President Pat Saros welcomed the club members, recognized the evening’s guests, and announced the procedure for the club’s program.
First, Ms. Connie Clark, a new member, received an induction ceremony performed by President Saros. Connie proudly accepted her induction as she held her yellow rose while President Saros and Ms. Charlene Hopkins stood by her side. All the members applauded and readily received her into club membership.
Next, Ms. Sandy Brown and Ms. Mary Beth Stiltner, representatives from “East Kentucky Strong,” a program geared for all Pike County High School Junior females, informed the group of the upcoming celebration scheduled for Oct. 27. Ms. Stiltner and Ms. Brown expressed their gratitude for the GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club’s aid in the past and accepted any help we could offer in the October 27, 2022, event. To commemorate the celebration and promote enthusiasm, the ladies donated two “East Ky. Strong” shirts to the club.
Before the meeting’s dismissal, President Saros advertised the dates for the club’s fundraiser (a yard sale at Linda Wright’s home), for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Then President Saros announced the importance for all members to attend the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 27, at Sal’s Restaurant.