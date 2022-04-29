Gov. Andy Beshear visited Pikeville April 27 to make some major announcements.
Beshear announced that a regional driver licensing office will open in Pikeville, at 128 Trivette Drive, this summer.
The office will also include space to house the Kentucky State Police driver testing services.
“On Team Kentucky, we’re looking every day to make sure all government services offered are up to the standard our families deserve,” Beshear said.
Currently, people wanting Real IDs must travel to Prestonsburg. For years, the circuit court clerks provided driver’s licensing services. In 2020, legislation was passed transitioning Real ID services along with other drivers licensing and state IDs services to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
According to Pike Circuit Court Clerk Anna Pinson Spears, her office will be closing its drivers license department on June 30 as a part of this change.
“We will continue to renew and issue standard licenses and IDs until that date,” Spears said in a Facebook post.
Mountain legislators also attended the event.
“It’s great that Pikeville will soon be home to a regional office,” Sen. Phillip Wheeler said. “Residents of Kentucky’s largest county and surrounding counties will have a nearby location to obtain a driver’s license.”
State Rep. Angie Hatton said she is also pleased with the governor’s announcement.
“The opening of this office in Pikeville will significantly shorten the time needed to get or renew a license,” Hatton said. “This is a great day for Pike
County.”
Beshear also awarded the City of Pikeville a $770,000 Community Development Block grant (CDBG) to purchase equipment to lease to Appalachian Tank, Inc. (ATI), in partnership with the City of Pikeville Economic and Industrial Development Authority.
ATI, a subsidiary of Platinum Tank Group, will be opening an aluminum tank production facility in a 60,000-square foot building.
The machinery will be leased from the City of Pikeville economic and industrial development authority to ATI at a rate of 2 percent for a seven-year term.
“What an excellent day for Pikeville,” state Rep. John Blanton said. “Opening a new facility to produce aluminum tank trailers, that brings more jobs home.”
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter also thanked the governor for the announcement.
“I want to thank the governor for coming here to make these important announcements,” Carter said. “This is certainly a great day for the city.”
No timeline was given for the opening of the ATI production facility.