Gov. Andy Beshear visited Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) July 6 to announce an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant in the amount of $780,444 for the Galen College of Nursing, which will be located in the former Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.
The funding will provide educational education equipment and material for the complex.
“This grant will assure the Galen College of Nursing will have adequate classroom equipment and fixtures,” Beshear said. “Also, it will provide science lab equipment and simulation lab equipment.”
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said this is a great opportunity and great day for the region.
“The COVID pandemic showed us the resiliency of our nursing staff,” Blackburn said. “The Galen College of Nursing will provide the needed training and much-needed jobs.”
Project HEART (Healthcare Employment Around Regional Training) will help provide needed nurses to PMC.
Mark Vogt, Galen College of Nursing CEO, said the first class is expected to start in the next 90 days.
“Our first group of graduates is expected in approximately one year,” Vogt said.
Blackburn said this venture shows the power of teamwork and partnerships working together to provide needed jobs and to meet the growing demand for nurses and for healthcare professionals across the board.