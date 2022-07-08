During a visit to Pike County July 6, Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $2.3 million in investments to several projects.
The announcement included funding to help construct a new senior citizens center in Pikeville, provide clean drinking water and improve recreational areas in Pike County.
“All of these projects will make the lives of Pike County residents better,” Beshear said. “We are supporting communities across the Commonwealth, and this funding will help eastern Kentuckians for generations to come.”
Beshear presented $1 million to Pike County in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to build a new Pikeville senior citizens center.
The current center was closed due to subsidence which caused the building to be structurally unsafe.
“The federal funding for the Pike County Senior Citizens program is based largely on attendance,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray JOnes. “When the current center closed due to structural issues, it put the entire program in jeopardy and risked the closure of other centers due to the fact that the Pikeville center was the most heavily attended of all the centers.”
Other investments announced by the Governor include:
• $708,826 in Cleaner Water
Program funding to Mountain Water District for the Brushy Creek – Sycamore water line extension project
• $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to Breaks Interstate Park. This money will be used to enhance the recreational Ratliff Hole area which will be very close to a future pedestrian suspension bridge
• $201,747 to the City of Pikeville to improve pedestrian safety from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). This money will be used to construct a new crosswalk at the intersection of Baird Avenue and South Mayo Trail.
• $125,000 to the City of Pikeville for upgrades to Bob Amos Park and is from the Recreational Trails Program. The money will be used to resurface the multi-use trail at the park.