Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in Pike County Monday, May 24 to present checks totaling over $1.3 million for several projects.
The governor’s first stop was at the Pike County Courthouse where he presented a check for $50,000 for funding of a “R-Cut” intersection on U.S. 119 to increase safety near Pike County High School by eliminating left turns into the campus.
The funding was just one of several announced during the event at the Pike County Courthouse, attended by several officials, including former Gov. Paul Patton, members of the Pike County Fiscal Court, including Judge-Executive Ray Jones and commissioners and Beshear’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins.
Beshear also presented checks for:
• Mountain Water District (MWD) Fishtrap hydraulic Modification Project with $670,597 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funds on the total project cost of $838,246
• Levisa Fork Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project at the City of Coal Run with $442,105 ARC funds on the $8,842,105 total project cost
• Maynard Fork Water Supply Project was awarded $160,686 in ARC funding on the $200,858 total project cost.
• Road projects such as the Penny Street Bridge and Barrenshee Creek Road.
Beshear said it’s important that the Eastern Kentucky region receive support, especially in the area of infrastructure, as the state emerges from the pandemic.
“I’m going to judge how I do as governor not just by this pandemic that I hope we’re putting behind us but about how we grab this opportunity in front of us and make sure it reaches every single Kentucky family,” he said. “To do that, we have to make sure it reaches your families.”
Adkins also pledged that, as long as he is part of the Beshear administration, he will continue to advocate for Eastern Kentucky to continue to be supported.
After the check presentations, the governor went to Pikeville Medical Center for another event.