Gov. Beshear visits Pike County, announces additional flood help

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Pike County Aug. 2 to see the devastation brought by flooding last week and to update the county on the government response.
The governor held a news conference at Valley Elementary School, which is serving as a distribution center for supplies and water for flood victims and is serving as a cooling station due to the heat.
“I have some good news to announce that Pike and Floyd Counties have been approved by President Biden for individual assistance (from the Federal Emergency Management Agency),” Beshear said. “Pike and Floyd counties bring the number of approved counties to seven for such assistance.
“I want to assure everybody that no matter how long it takes, we will be here,” Beshear said. “And remember, it’s okay to not be okay, this has been a devastating event.”
Beshear said the death toll as of Aug. 2 stands at 37 but he did say two more bodies are being processed.
“As we continue to get into areas that have so far been inaccessible that number may grow,” Beshear said. “We certainly hope not but it is a possibility.”
The governor thanked the many first responders along with the Kentucky National Guard.
“There have been over 1,300 rescues and thousands more by civilians helping their neighbors,” Beshear said. “We have 300 Kentucky National Guard members activated now and more are coming.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said there is devastation of some areas of the county.
“We are blessed by the grace of God that so far there has been no loss of life in the county,” Jones said. “But we have experienced massive damage to the county infrastructure.
“I want to urge people needing water, food or want to report damage they may have sustained to please call the county emergency operations center at, (606) 432-0210,” Jones said. “Former Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett is coordinating the relief goods coming in so that number is so important.”
Jones, along with current Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson spent most of the day Aug. 1 touring the flood-ravaged areas with representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
“We have not only damaged county roads, bridges and culverts,” Jones said. “But we have county bridges completely gone, missing.”
Jackson stressed that if you need assistance, report damage or if you want to volunteer to help to please call the EOC at, (606) 432-0210.
Also on Aug. 1, Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said that they have served over 900 meals to flood victims and volunteer and the community outreach has been wonderful.
“We have been so blessed that, on Aug. 1, we took seven truck loads of water, food and supplies to Neon in Letcher County that was hit so hard,” Taylor said. “The mayor over there reached out and was asking for help and we went, it’s all about neighbors helping neighbors.”
The issue of looting and scammers was also discussed during the governor’s news conference.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said that thus far, looting has not been an issue in the county.
Another problem facing those trying to recover is scammers coming into the area to take advantage of flood victims.
“Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worse,” Beshear said. “Absolute scum of humanity, the fact that people would come in and try to take away family heirlooms is sick and gross.”
Pike Commonweath’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office has issued a statement on the issue of scammer which says in part:
“Residents should be cautious and if any offered help or services that seems like it may be a scam, they should contact a law enforcement agency to inquire whether it is legitimate.”
The release went on to say: “Additionally, under recently passed legislation, enhanced penalties may apply to a wide variety of crimes committed during a disaster declaration, including assault, burglary, theft and trespass.”