Most businesses and government agencies will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24.
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 24.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 24.
• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on Dec. 24.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Dec. 25, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.
• The Community Trust Bank Box Office at the Appalachian Wireless Arena will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, until Monday, Dec. 27. The box office will return to normal business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dec. 27.