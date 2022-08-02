Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and other county and state officials have been assessing the damage through the weekend from the devastating flash flooding that struck the county last week, and, in portions of the county, rains continue to fall, exasperating the threat of additional flooding issues.
Torrential downpours hammered parts of the county, especially in the southern part of Pike County, including the Virgie and Elkhorn Creek areas, which saw several inches of rainfall over just a matter of 48 hours, with most of it coming late on July 27 and early in the morning on July 28.
“There is widespread devastation especially in the Shelby Creek and Elkhorn Creek areas of the county,” Jones said. “There has been a significant number of homes destroyed and or damaged and a significant number of businesses impacted and utility services that have been disrupted.
“This will be a long-term cleanup effort,” Jones said.
Jones said that even though the area experienced extensive damage to both public and private property, there has been no loss of life in the county as of presstime Aug. 1.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson reminded people to document the damage to their homes and property.
“Document your damages by photo and video,” Jackson said. “And be sure to keep all receipts related to clean up and repairs as this will help with your insurance claims and will help us in meeting thresholds for federal funding.”
Jackson said people who have suffered damage from the flooding should contact the emergency operations center at, (606) 432-0210, to report it.
Both Jones and Jackson have been out in the affected areas of the county with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) throughout the day on August 1.
Governor Andy Beshear, during a news conference Aug. 1, said that he has sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking for the other impacted areas — Floyd, Johnson, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Pike counties — to be eligible for individual disaster assistance, which would allow funding to help people repair their homes and properties.
Beshear said he fully expects more counties to be added as was the process during the December tornadoes in western Kentucky.
31st District State Sen. Phillip Wheeler said he has viewed the devastation in his district first-hand.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see the devastation,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been contacted by several corporations and governmental agencies wanting to help and I have been directing them to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and the Emergency Management officials since they are coordinating response for relief efforts.”
Wheeler said he was concerned about Pike’s lack of inclusion in the individual assistance declaration.
“I was concerned when the governor released the list and Pike and other counties weren’t included but FEMA has a process and I fully expect these counties to be added shortly,” Wheeler said.
C.J. Childers, 911 coordinator and assistant emergency management director said larger donations coming into the area via semi-trucks will be offloaded at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and loaded onto smaller trucks and will be taken to distribution centers set up at Elkhorn City Fire Department, Shelby Creek Rescue Squad, Sycamore Fire Department and Shelby Valley fire department. Childers urged people to go to their nearest distribution center and to please not come to the arena as nothing will be distributed from there.
Pike County Health Department Director Tammy Riley is stressing the importance of getting a tetanus vaccination as people begin to clean up debris in flood waters.
“We have tetanus vaccines at the health department,” Riley said. “But for people who can’t get to the office, we are going out to the affected areas to give vaccines.
“It’s extremely important that anyone who will be working in flooded areas get vaccinated,” Riley said.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott and Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene said additional patrols will be added to flood ravaged areas to combat looting of abandoned homes and businesses.
“We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone charged with looting,” Keene said.
As of Aug. 1, Scott said there has been no reports of looting in the county and, as of presstime, no curfew has been issued.
Jones said that, as people begin to clean up, the need to keep natural material and man-made material separate.
“If folks will put their man-made materials such as carpet, furniture etcetera beside the county or state road and call the Solid Waste Department at, (606) 432-6245, or they can call the emergency operations center at, (606) 432-0210, and they will transfer their call to solid waste, a boom truck will pick up the items a no charge,” Jones said. “We just ask people to please be patient as crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible.”