Grace Community Kitchen celebrated its seventh anniversary May 26 at their location in downtown Pikeville on 115 Wolford Street with a hot spaghetti dinner and a large anniversary cake.
Debbie Bailey, pastor of Grace Fellowship and coordinator at Grace Community Kitchen, said the community is invited to partake in a free meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
The Grace Community Kitchen has been serving hot meals to the public for seven years. Bailey said the kitchen is busy during those two hours. Bailey said the people who come to the twice-weekly meals come from different backgrounds and situations. Some, she said, are homeless, some are families with children, and some are just individuals in need financially and need a hot meal for that day.
“In these last two months especially, the food stamps have been reduced and we have seen an increase in the number of families who come in and eat with us,” Bailey said. “We are so glad we can be here for our community.”
Individuals have the option to stop by and pick up a to-go meal, but families of all ages stop by the Grace Community Kitchen to dine.
Emily Martinez, a mother of four, said she comes by the Grace Community Kitchen with her kids. Having a meal at the Community Kitchen, she said, is very helpful when things are so expensive.
“I feel like Debbie, the owner is really nice, and everyone is so generous and with the cost of everything right now, coming here is really helpful, and with school almost being out we will probably be here more often.”