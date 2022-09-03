Grammy-nominated Bluegrass artist headlining Sept. 8 Levitt AMP concert in Whitesburg

Grammy-nominated recording artist Dave Adkins will headline the Levitt AMP Whitesburg concert Sept. 8.
Letcher County native Carla Gover and Mitch Barrett will open. The last two Levitt AMP Concert Series shows will coincide with a community dinner at CANE Kitchen, according to a statement from organizers.
“There is no mistaking the raw and powerful vocals by singer, songwriter and guitarist Dave Adkins,” the statement said. “His significant chart success, coupled with his stellar live performances, have made him one of the most talked-about male vocalists in acoustic music.”
Adkins was born in Pikeville and makes his home in Elkhorn City. Since 2014, Dave has charted several singles and a #1 album for Mountain Fever Records. He’s been nominated for numerous bluegrass and bluegrass gospel vocal and songwriting awards, including a Grammy for his vocal contributions to “Gotta Sing, Gotta Shout” in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. Dave’s most recent top 10 single is “We’re All Crazy” released in June.
The beautiful folk harmonies of Carla Gover and Mitch Barrett will start the music at 6 p.m. Dave Adkins comes on at 7 p.m.
The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is family-friendly and free to the public. The last two shows will be paired with a free community dinner served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the CANE Kitchen.
The concert will be held at the CANE Kitchen/MCHC Campus at the old Whitesburg High School.