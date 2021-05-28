A Pikeville woman was indicted by a Pike grand jury this week on a reckless homicide charge linked to a shooting which occurred last month.
According to court documents, the grand jury indicted Victoria Ray, 37, of Mossy Bottom Lane, Pikeville, on the charge, which is a class D felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.
The charge is linked to the April 13 death of Bobby McCown.
According to a statement from KSP, on April 13, the agency received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Troopers, the statement said, responded to a residence on Mossy Bottom Lane, where they discovered McCown had been shot.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated McCown and Ray were involved in an altercation. During the incident, the statement said, Ray discharged a firearm, striking McCown.
McCown, according to the statement, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Det. Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation in the case. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.