A Pike County grand jury will hear the case against a man who was charged late last month after a missing woman’s body was found near his residence.
Chadwick S. Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek Road, Lick Creek, appeared in Pike District Court Jan. 14 for a hearing in the case, which was brought after, Kentucky State Police said, they found the body of Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Feds Creek. Hunt was initially charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
During the Jan. 14 hearing before Pike District Judge Tommy May, Kentucky State Police Det. Dustin Thompson testified that the case began around Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 when O’Brien’s boyfriend reported her missing.
During the course of the investigation, Thompson said, Trooper Sheldon Thomas discovered that the last person to see O’Brien alive mentioned that O’Brien had said she had to go to Lick Creek. Upon further investigation, Thompson said, it was determined that Hunt was the person she would have gone to see.
O’Brien’s boyfriend, Thompson testified, also told officers he had found O’Brien’s vehicle approximately a quarter of a mile away from Hunt’s residence a day or so after he’d last spoken with her.
“A body was found in a bag across the road from Mr. Hunt’s house in a drain underneath the road,” Thompson said, adding he and other officers, along with Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts, recovered the body. “We had opened the bag up and attempted to identify her and inside we found a partially naked female …”
Thompson testified that, on one of the bags into which the body had been placed, officers found a sticker which had Hunt’s father’s name on it.
Officers, Thompson said, obtained a search warrant for Hunt’s house.
“Inside of his house, we found suspected biological samples of blood which was collected and sent to the lab for analysis,” Thompson said.
After the search warrant was served, Thompson said, he spoke with Hunt, who initially said he had not seen O’Brien in some time, despite having told Thomas earlier in the investigation that she had been at his house on the night of Dec. 18 for a brief time.
“He told me he did not see her,” Thompson said, adding he informed Hunt that the bags in which O’Brien’s body was found were consistent with the types of bags used at a park near Hunt’s house and at which he worked.
Thompson said he also informed Hunt of the sticker being found which had Hunt’s father’s name on it.
At that time, Thompson said, Hunt’s story changed.
“He lowered his head and started apologizing and said that she had overdosed inside of his residence and that he had given her CPR,” Thompson said. “He explained that he had put her in the bags by himself and had put her underneath the road by himself.”
However, Thompson said he explained to Hunt that the autopsy revealed that O’Brien had been severely beaten and stabbed numerous times.
At that time, Thompson said, Hunt told him that another person was at his house the night O’Brien was there and he had been awakened by the other person who told him O’Brien had overdosed. The other man, Thompson said Hunt told him, ultimately admitted that he had killed O’Brien.
Hunt, Thompson said, told him that he had helped the other man clean up the mess and ultimately dispose of the body.
Following the testimony, May found that there was probable cause for the case to be presented to the Pike County grand jury for possible indictment.
Hunt remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held pending the posting of a $25,000 cash bond, with the requirement of home incarceration should he meet bond, since his arrest on Dec. 29.
Hunt’s attorney, Public Defender Rachel Ratliff asked for the bond to be amended for several reasons.
“He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence, and he’s entitled to a reasonable bond,” Ratliff said, adding that Hunt is also indigent and has minimal criminal history.
However, Assistant Pike County Attorney Tommy Chamberlin said that because the crime with which Hunt has been charged “shocks the conscience,” he would encourage the court to leave the bond where it is.
May denied Ratliff’s motion and kept the bond the same, considering the nature of the crime charged and the need to protect the public.
