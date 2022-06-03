A Pike grand jury will hear the case of a Pike County man accused of shooting and killing his brother during an altercation last month, Pike District Judge Robert Wright ruled during a hearing June 2.
Wright ordered that the case against Cody Cantrell, 36, in connection with the death of his brother, Adam Cantrell, 28, be bound over to a grand jury and that Cody Cantrell be held on a $100,000 cash bond at present.
During the hearing, Kentucky State Police Det. Ryan Hamilton testified and Cody Cantrell’s public defender, Joseph Layne, indicated that the shooting may have been a result of self-defense.
KSP said in a statement after the May 23 incident that they responded to a report of a shooting and determined that Cody Cantrell had gotten into an altercation with the men’s father, Anthony Cantrell, which led to a further altercation between Adam Cantrell and Cody Cantrell.
During the course of the altercation, KSP said, Adam Cantrell suffered a fatal gunshot wound, while Cody Cantrell suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the Pike County Detention Center after being treated at Pikeville Medical Center.
Hamilton testified that he arrived at the scene to investigate and learned through witness statements that Cody Cantrell and Anthony Cantrell had gotten into the altercation inside the residence they shared, while Adam Cantrell was outside.
After the altercation, Hamilton testified, Cody Cantrell walked to the door of the residence and said to Adam Cantrell, “I just beat the (expletive deleted) out of your dad.”
Hamilton testified that the ongoing investigation has determined between two to three shots were filed during the course of the ensuing altercation, which left Adam Cantrell dead.
Cody Cantrell, Hamilton testified, told officers there was a struggle for the gun, but that was not confirmed through witness statements. Hamilton said that Cody Cantrell did have scratches around his neck consistent with being in an altercation.
Following the hearing, Layne asked that Cody Cantrell be granted a bond, since he had been held since May 23 without one.
Layne said he acknowledges the seriousness of the crime with which Cody Cantrell has been charged, but said there are questions that have not been answered, including who shot first.
“There very well may be a viable self-defense case here,” Layne said.
Assistant Pike County Attorney Adam Hall pointed out during the discussion of bond that home incarceration under the current situation would not be possible since it would require Cody Cantrell, who has also been charged with assaulting Anthony Cantrell, to return to the residence they share.
Wright set Cody Cantrell’s bond at $100,000 cash and said that it could be changed after a hearing with all parties involved.