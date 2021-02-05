The co-owners of Fazoli’s in Pikeville have officially announced the restaurant’s grand opening date, and they have also shared more details on their progress.
Restaurant co-owners Hillary Harkins, her fiancé Jordan Stapleton and Jordan’s mother, Anita Stapleton, have announced that the grand opening date for the new restaurant will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 27. Harkins said that the walls for the new building are expected to be constructed within the next two weeks, and she and Jordan are currently training to make the dishes and breadsticks.
“It’s been kind of slow, and I think we’ll see greater updates, as far as in-person seeing the building go up, in the next few weeks,” Harkins said. “Jordan and I have been training down here since Dec. 28. … We’re working hard. We’ve learned how to make these dishes, and it’s definitely a new experience for Jordan and I, and Anita as well. She’s going to be in the restaurant as well helping us out, and it’s just going to be a new experience for all of us.”
Fazoli’s, the Lexington-based Italian chain restaurant, will be the first restaurant to be constructed in the new Yorktown Landing retail development in Pikeville. The 33,000-square-foot retail development will be located at the base of the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park. The restaurant’s construction is part of the city’s plan to grow southbound.
Once Fazoli’s is open, its hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Harkins said they currently plan to hire 80 people upon opening, and they are currently seeking to hire one more full-time assistant manager. The rest of the divisions will be full-time or part-time associate or team members. For more information on how to apply, visit, fazolisofpikeville.com.
Harkins shared her feelings on having the restaurant closer to opening.
“I would say that Jordan and I are very anxious to get it opened,” Harkins said. “We’re so excited to bring this place to Pikeville and have another opportunity of somewhere to eat in the community, and also bringing jobs to Pikeville and to the community that we love.”
