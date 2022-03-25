Work continues on the development of the Pike County ATV trails system.
During the March 15 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court unanimously passed two applications for grants to continue the forward momentum on the development of the trails system.
The court voted to authorize the application to the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for economic adjustment assistance for coal communities grant program in the amount of $2,546,729 for funding of infrastructure for the Flatwoods ATV Trails project.
The court also voted to authorize the application to apply to AML’s abandoned mine lands economic revitalization (AMBER) grant program for the Flatwoods ATV Trails project. Funds from this grant, if approved, would be used for the trailhead and for signage.
The Pike County Trails board is scheduled to meet every Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the fiscal courtroom.
Earlier this year, Jerry Adkins was named as the Pike County ATV Trails executive director.
In anticipation of the trail development, several Pike County volunteer fire departments have been applying for and receiving ATVs and side-by-sides for use in rescues and emergency calls along the trail where their typical rescue vehicles could not be used.