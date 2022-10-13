Thanks to a recent partnership, students in Eastern Kentucky will have the opportunity to utilize their cultural heritage to learn a new skill set that will help them find creative solutions to community problems.
According to Traci Tackett, director of digital literacy for Bit Source, a new research practice partnership grant from the National Science Foundation (NFS) will help students in the Pikeville Independent and Floyd County school districts earn computational thinking pathways by connecting with Appalachian innovators.
Computation thinking (CT), Tackett said, is breaking down a problem into more manageable parts and recognizing patterns. It is an important skill set, she said, for both children and adults.
The three-year nearly $1 million grant, entitled “Drawing on Kinship: Rurally Sustaining Computational Pathways,” was coordinated by Digital Promise, a national non-profit organization which focuses on improving education through technology skills. It builds on prior work, which was also funded by the NFS, to begin K-8 CT pathways, Tackett said.
The previous grant, entitled (TAN) “Tough as Nails, Nimble Fingers: Developing a K-8 Coding Pathway for Appalachia,” was successful, said Tackett, and resulted in CT pathway curriculum maps as well as well-trained, enthusiastic teachers.
This new work, Tackett said, continues what Bit Source started with TAN.
Tackett said Bit Source has a real vested interest in seeing this kind of work happen.
Bit Source is a local technology organization that is aligned with the digital transformation of Appalachia, according to their website. They launched a program which hired displaced coal miners and taught them how to code.
It is important to Bit Source, said Tackett, to prepare kids for what the future looks like in Kentucky, and that is exactly what this project aims to do.
“We don’t know what the future might look like, but we want kids to be ready and be successful,” Tackett said. “That’s what this grant is focused on.”
“Drawing on Kinship,” according to Tackett, will support small teams of teacher-leaders at Floyd County and Pikeville Independent schools to create, implement, study and refine CT lessons that are connected to their local cultural heritage of problem-solving.
Neil Arnett, district technology coordinator for Pikeville Independent Schools, said due to the harsh geographical landscape, the decline of the coal industry and a myriad of other challenges, the people of Appalachia have a history of creating really unique and novel ways to solve problems.
He refers to this unique problem-solving as “Appalachian Ingenuity.”
Tackett said there are examples of the Appalachian Ingenuity all around us; The Pikeville Cut-Through project, for example, was one of the largest earth-moving projects in North American history and was brought about by a Pikeville native to solve the problem of frequent flooding.
Another example, Tackett said, is the coal scoop, which was invented in Martin, Kentucky and is now used around the world.
Through this project, Arnett said, students will be connected with the innovators and inventors in our area so they, too, can learn how to think outside the box using CT pathways and become leaders and problem solvers in their communities.
Arnett went on to say this project will show students that they don’t have to leave home to pursue careers in technology or other related fields.
“We hope it builds hope among students,” said Arnett. “Leaving Eastern Kentucky is not the only answer.”
Mike Bell, digital learning coach for Floyd County Schools, said he is thankful for the opportunity awarded by this partnership that has been, and will continue to be, priceless for the administrators, teachers and most importantly, the students.
“As we venture into our new endeavor, ‘Drawing on Kinship,’ our students will have the opportunity to explore their history and heritage in the world of computational thinking, focusing on how people from their hometown and region truly changed the world,” said Bell. “Our teachers will have local, real world ideas to connect core content to student’s everyday life to enhance their learning experience.”
The grant has three main initiatives, Tackett said.
The first initiative is CT and heritage-focused Project Based Learning, where students will learn to find creative ways to come up with solutions to the problems they encounter.
The second initiative is Parent Inspire Night, where parents can observe what the children have worked on and the challenges they work to solve.
The third initiative is Student Innovation Summit, which will allow community members to view the work of the students.
The grant involves multiple partners, including: Bit Source, Digital Promise, ThroughlinesEdu, CT and computer science teachers from Pittsburgh, Accelerate Kentucky and Kentucky’s Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).
Through the grant the results of the project will be shared nationally, affording other rural school districts the ability to implement learning strategies that proved to be successful.
Emi Iwatani, senior learning sciences researcher at Digital Promise and the lead researcher and grant writer on “Drawing on Kinship,” said she is excited about the partnership and the benefits this will bring to the students.
“I’m really excited for this team effort that builds on a strong tradition of local ingenuity,” said Iwatani. “This is an important project because there is a great need to study what works in rural areas, especially in terms of preparing students for the future of work.”