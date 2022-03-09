During the March 1 meeting of the Pike County fiscal court, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones discussed the number of grants and the amount of those grants that the county has received.
“I have asked Eric Ratliff and Sharon Hall, our grant writers, to give us an update on the work they have been doing,” Jones said. “And to let the public know exactly the work that’s done behind the scenes by people who don’t get a lot of credit.
“The Pike County grant office has been doing a lot of good stuff,” Jones said. “Pike County has had some hard times with the loss of coal jobs and some significant financial problems, but we have got our financial house in order now and without any tax increase, without any Covid money, we’re operating under a budget surplus.”
Jones said the county is really close to starting the infrastructure on the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park.
“We have been able to obtain $2.5 million in grant money from the federal government to start that infrastructure,” Jones explained. “We have two certified grant writers, and no other county is doing what we are doing in rural Kentucky.”
Hall reported that the total amount of grants for the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park is $3.2 million, adding in a grant from Abandoned Mine Land (AML).
Hall said that since the beginning of his administration, the Solid Waste department has received $1.6 million in grants for illegal open dumps, recycling, litter abatement and waste tires.
“We will get $147,000 for illegal open dump grant this year,” Hall said. “That will be for 10 separate grants for 10 separate sites.”
According to Hall, since 2019 to now, more than $17,435,454 in grant money has come into the county for various projects and that doesn’t count the $4,141,000 in grants for which she is preparing to apply for this spring.