The Pikeville Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Food Insecurity Grant program.
The program is available to community-based nonprofit organizations that administer food programs in Pike County. The organizations must provide food distribution to people of all ages including children. Grants will range between $2,500 to $5,000.
Pikeville Community Foundation Chair Pat McNamee said that the grants will help address the food insecurity issues that Eastern Kentucky continues to face.
“These grants will help further address the mounting food insecurity issues in our region,” McNamee said. “Food banks are struggling to meet skyrocketing demands which continue to increase. These food security grants will help compliment the work already being done in Pike County.”
Food insecurity refers to the lack of access to nutritionally adequate foods for a healthy active life, and it may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods. According to Feeding America: Kentucky’s Heartland, 14.4 percent of Kentucky’s population was food insecure in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, with childhood food insecurity at 17.9 percent. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Feeding America estimates that food insecurity in Kentucky has increased by nearly half.
The Pikeville Community Foundation was established in 2019 to create a culture of giving and philanthropy that promotes community development. It serves as a resource to engage the community in cooperative and creative partnerships to strengthen and build a better future. Board members include Pat McNamee (Chair), Philip Elswick (Vice Chair), Rick Newsom, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Kathy Atkins (secretary) and Gerrie Clark, according to the PCF.
The deadline to submit an application for the available grants is Nov. 29, 2021. The application is available online at http://BIT.LY/CFGrantApp.