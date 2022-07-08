A Pike County candidate for property valuation administrator who fell short in the May primary is ending his lawsuit aimed at getting a recount.
In the May primary, Cullen Hall lost to Kevin Auton by 100 votes, receiving 2,661 votes to Auton’s 1,761 votes.
On May 26, Hall filed a lawsuit regarding the results reported by the Pike County Clerk’s office.
In Hall’s lawsuit, it’s alleged that 259 ballots were not counted and were reported as under-voted or over-voted in the PVA race and deemed invalid by the Pike County Board of Elections.
Hall said on July 7 that he had withdrawn his petition.
“Even though there were irregularities in this election I cannot justify the cost being asked by the clerk’s office with no guarantee that the expense wouldn’t be exceeded,” he said in a statement. “While I am disappointed and disagree with the process, I respect it and concede the election. I congratulate Mr. Auton and I have confidence that with his experience he will serve the people of Pike County to the best of his ability.
“I promise I will fight to ensure the future of voting in our state is more accessible to all residents of Pike County, better monitored, more secure and reasonable costs to ensure results,” Hall said said. “We should not be forced to mortgage a home in order to ensure the results are counted accurate and fairly.”
In a June 27 hearing, Special Judge Thomas Smith of Prestonsburg set a $35,000 bond for a potential recount should Hall decide to proceed with the lawsuit and gave Hall’s attorney Kyle Deskins 10 days to depose Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor and an additional five days to consider whether to proceed with the lawsuit.