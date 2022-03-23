During the March 15 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, there was a discussion regarding the Hardy Park.
“Several months ago, we had done a lease with Eastern Kentucky Holdings, LLP about a proposed development at Hardy Park,” said Pike judge-executive Ray Jones. “So far, we’ve not seen any activity.”
Assistant Pike County Attorney Roy Downey informed the court on the legal aspects.
“At this point, we have notified them by certified mail back in January of what we considered to be some default,” Downy said. “They have not formally answered that.
“My recommendation to the court is that we re-enter the premises, terminate the lease since we’ve sent notice and they never formally replied,” Downy said. “They are in violation of not keeping the utilities up and they haven’t paid rent and I think we just need to do a termination of lease.”
Jones said it's now March and the county needs to get the facility ready for the public.
“I’m going to make a motion to terminate the lease and I want public works crews to get up there and clean up the area,” Jones said. “I want the power back on, and the water turned back on.
“In terms of anybody else willing to take over and manage it, I want it to be an open process and put it out for bid proposals,” Jones said. “I want this to be an open and fair process.”
The motion passed unanimously.