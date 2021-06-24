The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities in 2021, including Pikeville, starting on July 21.
The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other, according to a statement.
“Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show,” the statement said. “Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.”
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
The Globetrotters will appear at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. Tickets start at $25 and group rates are available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., June 25. For tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or, ticketmaster.com.