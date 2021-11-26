WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The main bridge linking the city of Williamson and its Kentucky neighbors will be closed next week and motorists are advised to use alternative routes into and out of the city.
According to Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield the Pete Dilion/Harvey Street Bridge is slated to be closed Monday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 3. However, the mayor said the contractor has the option to keep the bridge closed for an addition few days depending on how long the work requires.
“The bridge will be shut down beginning Monday mostly for routine testing such as stress loads and other limitations,” Hatfield said. “There will also be a thorough inspection of the structure and electrical conduits on the bridge.”
People driving or walking into town, while the work is in progress, will need to use either the Second Avenue Bridge near the Appalachian Plaza Shopping Center in South Williamson, or Route 52. Currently, a warning sign about the pending closure has been placed on the Kentucky side of the bridge notifying drivers about the change with full safety and closure signage to be installed on both ends of the bridge once the work begins, according to Hatfield.
“We apologize for any inconvenience during this time and ask people to exercise caution and patience during the process,” Hatfield said.
The mayor said the work being done is part of on-going safety requirements for the bridge but will also pave the way for future projects.
“It is a beautiful old bridge,” Hatfield said. “The work that will be done this week will also allow for some beautification projects are being planned. This is more than the usual maintenance check. It will help us do more things down the road.”