Hatfield cabin serves as 2022 voting precinct, 140 years after infamous feud event there

In a remote location in eastern Pike County near the intersection of Ky. 319 and Ky. 1056 sits the replica of Anderson “Preacher Anse” Hatfield’s cabin. It was in this location that many of the legends and lore of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud had their genesis including the infamous Election Day Fight.
On Nov. 8, 140 years after that event, the cabin — which was destroyed by fire and later rebuilt as a tourism destination — was used as a polling location in Pike County.
Having the location being used as a voting precinct this year was both a cultural link to the past as well as a convenience to voters in the Hardy, Blackberry and McCarr sections of Pike County, said Bob Scott, a direct ancestor of Preacher Anse and prominent local historian and tourism proponent.
“After 140 years of feuding and fussing, we’re back,” Scott said. “There is no feuding and fussing today. It is all voting. Most of all we are trying to bring something good to this community — a place to vote. To make voting easier.
“But the main reason it helps us in many ways is that it is preserving our history and our heritage,” Scott continued.
Pike County District Three Commissioner Brian Booth agreed with Scott.
“This is great for this area. It is great for tourism,” he said. “This fiscal court has done a lot for tourism. I think once the people find out for the first time after 140 years, they have the opportunity to come to the Hog Trial Cabin to vote and more people will recognize the history of this area.”
The Election Day Fight occurred during an election held in August 1880 according to a state historic marker erected at the location. According to the marker: “A fight broke out (during the August 1880 election) between Tolber McCoy and Elias Hatfield. Tolbert’s brothers join in the fight as did Ellison Hatfield.
During the fight, Ellison Hatfield sustained 29 injuries from being shot and repeatedly stabbed, according to historical documents from the Pike County Tourism Office. He was taken back to his family’s Mingo County, West Virginia, home where he later died.
The McCoy brothers — Tolbert, Pharmer and Randolph McCoy Jr. — were arrested and were to be taken to Pikeville to stand trial; however, before they could reach the county seat, they were captured by members of the Hatfield clan who had crossed the Tug Fork River into Pike County from Mingo County, the records state.
The brothers were taken to a grove of pawpaw trees in McCarr. There they were tied to the trees and executed. The Paw Pawpaw Tree Incident occurred about a mile from present-day Matewan, West Virginia, which was incorporated 17 years later.
The “Preacher Anse” Hatfield Cabin is also the location of the Hog Trial between the Hatfields and the McCoys.
“This is where Ellison got stabbed. This is where the hog trial was,” Scott said. “This is where Rosanna (McCoy) met Johnse (Johnson Hatfield).”