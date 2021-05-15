Derek Lyons of Hatfield has been named Machinist Student of the Year by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI).
Lyons earned a record 12 industry credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) and his associate of applied science degree in Machinist Technology/CNC through RCBI’s nationally recognized manufacturing career skills programs. The programs are offered in conjunction with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Williamson and Welch, West Virginia, and Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington, West Virginia.
Lyons and other RCBI machinists and welding graduates earned more than 100 degrees, certificates and national certifications, RCBI officials announced during graduation ceremonies May 6.
Other Machinist Technology/CNC students earning associated of applied science degrees are Marc Hallett, Matthew Leitch and Kurt Zabel, all of Huntington; Craig Bird of Hurricane; Steven Maynard of West Hamlin; John Murray of Prichard; and David Thornsbury of Welch. These graduates also earned 49 industry credentials from NIMS, which means their skills meet industry established standards.
Earning one-year degree certificates in Machinist Technology are Hayden Curnutte, Gregory Null and Charleston Pauley, all of Huntington. These students also earned nine industry credentials from NIMS.
The Welding Technology graduates are Cody Daniels, Evan Hunter, Shannon Jordan and Christian Loughran, all of Huntington; Alex Linz of Milton; John McCloud of Culloden; and Collin Stevens of Kitts Hill, Ohio. Samuel Eplin of Barboursville earned a one-year certificate. These graduates also achieved 23 national certifications from AWS, ASME or both, which means their skills meet industry vetted standards for various types of welding.
“We are proud to educate the highly skilled workforce needed by manufacturers in our region, as evidenced by the fact that once again the majority of our graduates secured employment in their chosen fields before graduation,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “To continue to meet industry needs, we encourage young people and those looking for new careers to consider these in-demand fields.”
The RCBI Welding Technology and Machinist Technology/CNC programs offered in the Huntington region are enrolling now for fall term. For more information, visit, www.rcbi.org/career-skills, or contact Carol Howerton at, carol.howerton@rcbi.org, or, (304) 781-1680.