Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton said that the 2022 legislative session, which ended this month, was filled with many successes, as well as missed opportunities that she hopes can be addressed in the future.
Hatton, who represents Letcher County and part of Pike and Harlan counties, said that the state’s budget and finances were positives from the recent session. Kentucky ended 2021 with a substantial revenue surplus, and current projections are for the surpluses to increase the balance of the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund — the state’s rainy day fund — in July 2022 to $3.2 billion. That would be 25.9 percent of the state’s General Fund budget, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
“It was really nice for the first time since 2006 that we didn’t have to make cuts,” Hatton said.
In addition, there were several areas where the state made investments in expanding vital services across the commonwealth through the approved budget. The investments included about $300 million in expanding broadband and about $250 million for expanding water, sewer and infrastructure, including the Mountain Parkway expansion project. Hatton noted these investments as significant positives for both her district and the state.
“My district will benefit greatly from them because they’re lacking in those areas,” Hatton said, referring to broadband, water, sewer and infrastructure.
Also, the state invested about $150 million into state parks and about $200 million in relief for Western Kentucky tornado victims, which Hatton said were positives from this past session.
However, Hatton said there were several failed bills that were “missed opportunities” for growth in the commonwealth, and she said she hopes that the legislature can address them in the next session. Two of the failed bills included HB 606, which would have legalized sports betting in Kentucky, and HB 136, which would have legalized medical marijuana in Kentucky. The bills were passed by the House, but not passed by the Senate.
Hatton said that these bills would have offered more opportunities for revenue into the commonwealth. This would be helpful, she said, to make up for the decrease of Kentucky’s individual income tax rate from 5 percent to 4.5 percent, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
“We shouldn’t miss other opportunities for additional revenue,” Hatton said.
Although Hatton said that she was happy to see that the General Assembly approved the full funding of all-day kindergarten for this upcoming school year, she was disappointed that the legislature did not approve the full funding of all-day preschool. She said that it was another missed opportunity for the legislature to use the state’s current financial status to make more investments into education.
“If we’re not careful, we’re going to squander this historic revenue surplus,” Hatton said. “I think we did a lot of good, but I think we missed some really good opportuinities, though.”
She said that she was especially displeased by the passage of HB 9, a charter school funding bill. Charter schools are publicly funded and independently owned, and Kentucky legalized them in 2017. HB 9 allowed state and local tax funding to follow Kentucky students to their school of choice, which would include charter schools or public schools. Two charter schools would also be required to open as part of the legislation, with one opening in Northern Kentucky and one in Jefferson County. Although Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill on April 7, the veto was overridden by the General Assembly and signed into law on April 14.
Hatton said that she did not support the bill because she believed it would take public funding away from public school systems. All of Pike County’s state representatives — Hatton, John Blanton, Ashley Tackett Laferty and Bobby McCool, as well as then-state representative Norma Kirk McCormick — voted against overriding the veto.
Hatton said that she was happy to see many Eastern Kentucky legislators voting against it, and she hopes the passage of the bill can be undone in the next legislative session.
“I was very pleased that the mountain legislators saw through that (bill) and realized that that wouldn’t benefit our schools,” Hatton said. “I hope that we can undo it because I don’t see how (Eastern Kentucky school systems) could ever benefit from that.”