More information has been provided regarding a camp that is scheduled to take place at NorthPoint Academy on May 25 and May 26 for all Head Start students in the Pike County School District.
The camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 and May 26, and it will be focused on providing activities to all Head Start students in Pike County in order to test whether they are kindergarten-ready. By the end of the camp, parents will receive more knowledge on where their children may improve before kindergarten starts next year. Students will also be provided a backpack of supplies from the district at the camp.
Rick Branham, Pike County Schools’ Kids Initiative Coordinator, is hosting the camp with Patricia Lea Colins, the district’s Head Start Director, this week. If there are parents with children in the Head Start program who cannot attend the camp on May 25 or May 26, Branham said, they can still pick up their supplies for their students from NorthPoint Academy.
For more information, contact the Pike County School District at, (606)433-9200. The NorthPoint Academy is located at 5279 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville.