Local health officials continue to urge Pike residents to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19 as health experts across the country and world examine the new Delta variant of the virus.
Over the past few months, Pike County’s number of new COVID-19 cases has remained at a low plateau, with 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in June, 116 new cases in May and 146 new cases in April, and the county has seen a slight uptick in its daily incident rate. As of July 2, the county’s total number of cases was 5,864. Of those total cases, 68 cases are considered active, 5,689 patients have recovered, and 107 Pike residents have died from the virus.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said, though, that she is more concerned about where the new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Pike County than about the daily incident rate. Although she could not provide specific information on which communities were seeing an increase in cases in order to protect patients’ privacy, she said that several hospitalizations have resulted from patients in those communities contracting the virus and becoming very sick.
“Most of the cases are coming from two or three communities within our county. In those areas, we have lower participation in vaccination efforts,” Riley said. “I am going to be sending informational materials by zip code to those specific communities. In all likelihood, those will go out later next week, and we are going to provide pop-up mobile vaccine clinics within those communities to encourage vaccine participation.”
Riley emphasized the importance of more Pike County residents getting fully vaccinated from COVID-19. For a person to be fully vaccinated, it means that they must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
This is important, Riley explained, because although Pike County and other rural counties have the advantage of being physically separated from other homes and people as opposed to urban areas, rural communities also lose that advantage when they interact with extended family in church, at the grocery store or other areas. Therefore, as she said, it is important to get fully vaccinated in order to protect families, friends, co-workers and the surrounding community.
“We do have the luxury of not being densely populated and not having the risk factors that densely populated urban areas and cities have,” Riley said. “However, we remove that advantage by the fact that we interact with family and attend church and all of the wonderful aspects of living in a rural community, that we socialize and interact with extended families and neighbors. We remove that advantage when that occurs.”
Delta variant
Rural areas like Pike County can also be extremely vulnerable to the new variants of the COVID-19 virus that have spread throughout the globe, including the more notable Delta variant. The Delta variant is a mutation of COVID-19 that was first documented in India in December, and it is considered to be a variant of concern by national and global health experts.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is one of four variants currently being monitored in the United States, with the others being Alpha, Beta and Gamma.There have been at least 23 documented cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Kentucky so far.
“It’s here in the state of Kentucky; in all likelihood, if it’s not here, it will be,” Riley said. “When a variant is in that ‘variant of concern’ category, that equals higher transmissibility and more disease consequence. So it’s going to spread more rapidly and individuals who get it are more likely to have a poorer outcome.”
Across the country, the number of new COVID-19 cases have increased, especially in Nevada (55 percent increase), Wyoming (18 percent), Missouri (20 percent) and Arkansas (55 percent). According to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, leading health experts believe that this increase in COVID-19 cases is likely due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, and it is seen most prominently in Southern and Western states and communities with low vaccination rates.
Riley said that Pike County currently has little more than about 50 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and that number needs to increase so that residents can achieve herd immunity and protect against the worst effects of both COVID-19 and the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“What they say is that rural communities like Pike County with a low vaccine participation rate are at the highest risk of the variants — like the Delta variant, for example — creating more of an impact on our community,” Riley said, referring to leading health experts. “Because we have not participated in the vaccination process at a higher rate than some of our other communities across the state of Kentucky, that places us at higher risk when the COVID-19 virus mutates.”
According to Yale Medicine, the Delta variant spreads 75 percent faster than the original COVID-19 virus, and unvaccinated people are most at risk of facing poorer outcomes and more severe illness if they contract it. Kids and young people are also more at risk of contracting the Delta variant.
All Kentuckians who are 12 years old and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and all Kentuckians 16 years old and older can receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet.
Riley urged all Pike County residents to get vaccinated because it is one of the most effective ways to protect the public against COVID-19 and its variants.
“It’s just a matter of time before we see it in Pike County,” Riley said. “What I know is that that puts us at very high risk for it to spread quickly and for us to have a poorer outcome considering our vaccination participation percentages. We need for that number to be higher to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors.”
Vaccine site information
Here is a list of all the COVID-19 vaccine site locations in Pike County where COVID-19 vaccinations are offered. Contact each individual pharmacy to confirm they have available vaccines and for appointment information:
• Appalachian Drug - 9613 Millard Highway, Pikeville. (606)754-5186.
• ARH Tug Valley Regional Medical Center - 260 Hospital Drive, South Williamson. (855)274-2273. arhcovid19.com.
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton. (606)639-2273.
• Citizens Drug - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps. (606)456-3446.
• Commonwealth Pharmacy - 5425 North Mayo Trail #102, Pikeville. (606)437-0701.
• CVS Pharmacy - 197 Appalachian Plaza, South Williamson. (606)237-6230.
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville. (606)437-7333.
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City. (606)754-0221.
• Faith Pharmacy - 140 Adams Lane #500, Pikeville. (606)509-6337.
• Family Pharmacy - 412 Central Avenue, South Williamson. (606)237-7430.
• FirstCare Clinic - 115 Lee Avenue, #101, Pikeville. (606)727-5296.
• Food City Pharmacy - 28093 Thompson Plaza, South Williamson. (606)237-1175.
• Food City Pharmacy - 215 Cassidy Blvd., Pikeville. (606)437-9209.
• Food City Pharmacy - 2138 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville. (606)432-2044.
• First Care Urgent Care - 115 Lee Avenue, Pikeville. (606)727-5296.
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper. (606)631-3327.
• Mountain Medicine Pharmacy - 8857 Meta Highway, Pikeville. (606)637-9011.
• Nichols Apothecary - 220 Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City. (606)754-5076.
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville. (606)432-2274.
• Pike County Health Department - 119 River Drive, Pikeville. (606)509-5500. pikecountyhealth.com. PCHD’s walk-in clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, or patients can make an appointment. If you or a loved one are homebound, call the health department so they can make arrangements for home service.
• Pikeville Medical Center - 911 Bypass Road, Pikeville. (606)218-3500. pmcvaccine.com. At PMC, anyone 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Total Pharmacy Care - 533 Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville. (606)433-0555.
• Upper Levisa Clinic Pharmacy - 137 North Levisa Road, Mouthcard. (606)835-4991.
• Valley Discount Pharmacy - 6758 U.S. Highway 23, South #7, Pikeville. (606)639-2415.
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr. (606)427-9007.
• Walgreens - 5571 Collins Highway, Pikeville. (606)639-4588.
• Walgreens - 4209 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville. (606)432-0331.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville. (606)432-6177.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson. (606)237-0477.
These provided pharmacies were included as COVID-19 vaccination sites on Kentucky’s official COVID-19 vaccine site location map. To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit, vaccine.ky.gov, or call the state’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.