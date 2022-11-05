With flu season on the horizon, health officials are reaching out to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.
According to Pike County Health Department Public Health Director Tammy Riley, experts are anticipating a more severe flu season this year as opposed to last.
While health officials recommend everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated, Riley said those who are most at risk include pregnant women, babies, those who are immunocompromised and the elderly.
“There’s a wide variety of populations that need to take special consideration for influenza vaccination,” said Riley. “But we want everyone, age six months and older, to consider influenza vaccination this time of year.”
There is ample supply of flu vaccine, Riley said, as well as ample providers to administer it, including the Pike County Health Department.
“It is important to come out and get your flu vaccine,” Riley said. “And it is so convenient.”
The influenza vaccine, along with the high dose influenza vaccine for the elderly, is available at the Pike County Health Department Pikeville location between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Riley said.
For those with disabilities or mobility issues, Riley said a nurse will come to them in the parking lot to administer the shot.
“If you are unable to vacate your vehicle,” Riley said, “we would be happy to accommodate and come out to the vehicle to provide the service.”
Riley said for anyone who needs that sort of accommodation to just call the health department at (606) 509-5500.
Along with influenza this season, Riley said, COVID is also a cause for concern.
Unlike the flu vaccine, which is no different from last year’s vaccine, Riley said, there is a major difference between last year’s COVID vaccine and this year’s bivalent COVID booster.
“This year’s bivalent COVID booster addresses the new variants in the Omicron strain,” said Riley.
According to Riley, timing is not an issue when considering getting both the influenza and the COVID vaccine. A healthy individual can receive both the influenza and the COVID vaccination on the same day.
“What I would recommend,” Riley said, “is to save a trip and get both vaccines at the same time.”
Riley said it is best not to get vaccinated if you are actively sick or taking antibiotics.
The Moderna vaccine and the bivalent booster are available at the Pike County Health Department Pikeville location on Mondays and at the Belfry location on Tuesdays, Riley said.
Any individual that has had the primary COVID vaccine series is eligible for the bivalent booster, Riley said, as long as it has been two months since their second shot.
On Nov. 18, Riley said, the Pike County Health Department is joining multiple health agencies in the region in hosting a free adult vaccine clinic.
The campaign is called, “Give it a shot,” and offers a multitude of vaccinations for adults, including hepatitis A, tetanus, COVID, influenza and monkeypox.
For more information on vaccines or to schedule an appointment, call, (606) 509-5500.