Local and state health officials have shared updates on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, including which populations are scheduled next to receive the vaccine.
Kentucky is currently in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, Phase 1a. The vaccination phases dictate which specific populations of the public will receive the COVID-19 vaccination at a time. The phases are determined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has drafted the state’s vaccination plan based on ACIP’s guidelines and recommendations.
Phase 1a includes hospital personnel, long-term care facilities and emergency and non-emergency healthcare workers, which includes orthodontists, dentists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, internal medicine doctors, family planning doctors and community health clinics, etc.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley provided details on where the Pike County Health Department is in terms of its current vaccination population priorities in Phase 1a.
“We are currently scheduling and in the implementation process for paramedics and first responders, and that is where Public Health will focus,” Riley said. “Public Health is focusing on paramedics and first responders for 1a, and Pikeville Medical Center and ARH Tug Valley are focusing on hospital personnel. The next step for Public Health and the hospitals will be non-emergency healthcare workers, and those individuals are currently being scheduled for next week and beyond.”
At a federal level, Riley said, Walgreens and CVS are currently scheduling and administering vaccinations to populations in long-term care facilities, which are defined as any congregate setting where long-term care takes place. They include skilled nursing facilities, treatment facilities and emergency shelters. About 75 percent of the nation’s COVID-related deaths have been reported in people within these facilities.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, CVS Health administered about 2,200 vaccines and Walgreens administered about 3,596 vaccines to long-term care facilities in Kentucky last week. Gov. Andy Beshear said that the vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens started last week, and they will “ramp up” after the holidays.
Eric Friedlander, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary, further updated Kentuckians on vaccinations in long-term care facilities.
“Walgreens and CVS have been able to provide vaccinations at more than 30 facilities,” Friedlander said. “This is a great start. We’re making a down payment on our promise to take care of the most vulnerable Kentuckians first. Also, those health care workers who have been in those facilities, who have helped and provided services to those residents all along, this is a way that we are able to prioritize those folks who have done the most for the most vulnerable.”
Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recently shared details on the next phase of vaccinations, Phase 1b. Depending on the vaccination schedule, Phase 1b could begin as early as Feb. 1, 2021.
“In Kentucky, we are going to include people who are 70 and older – that’s five years younger than the (CDC) recommended,” Dr. Stack said, regarding Phase 1b. “We believe here, because we have such a disproportionate burden of death in this population, we want to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible. We are also going to include first responders who haven’t been vaccinated in Phase 1a already, as well as K-12 school personnel.”
In Phase 1a, as of Dec. 28, about 126,600 vaccine doses have been delivered to Kentucky, including 39,000 designated for long-term care facilities. At least 22,500 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, including 17,752 to health care workers, 2,788 through local health departments and 5,796 to long-term care residents and staff, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Beshear said that he and state health officials believe the state’s vaccination plan will help distribute the vaccines equitably across the state, and he asked the public for patience as the vaccines are administered.
“Remember, this vaccine roll out is, I think, one of the toughest and largest logistics challenges we’ve seen since World War II,” Beshear said. “It’s not going to be clean the entire time – we’re building the airplane while we’re flying it – but right now, we believe we’ve got the right plan in the right way to distribute this vaccine equitably all across the state.”
For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
